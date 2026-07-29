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Al-Baqarah
24
2:24
فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا۟ وَلَن تَفْعَلُوا۟ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلنَّارَ ٱلَّتِى وَقُودُهَا ٱلنَّاسُ وَٱلْحِجَارَةُ ۖ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٤
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Yapamazsanız ki yapamayacaksınız o takdirde, inkar edenler için hazırlanan ve yakıtı insanlarla taş olan ateşten sakının.
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tareq abed
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8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:24
This verse carries the proof used by Ahl al sunnah that sinful Muslims do not reside in hellfire forever even if they commit major sins because Allah clearly sais here that hell fire was 'prepared for the disbelievers'
3
0
ekaterina myachina
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14 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
Daha fazla gör
11
0
Salah Sheikh
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:23-24, 59:11, 19:34
Here are just a few of examples from the Qur'an that have always filled me with awe and reverance of Allah.
1. Allah exposing the Hypocrites and unravelling their secret plots for everyone to see.
2. Allah giving the true story of Jesus AS after his ummah rejected him and then altered his message beyond recognition.
3. Allah challenging the detractors of Islam to produce a single chapter like the Qur'an before procceding to tell them that they w...
Daha fazla gör
2
1
Luqman
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:23-24
This Ayat is very true, just imagine trying to come up with a book so Straightforward, Majestic and Simple to understand filled with such Evidences. It would be impossible I mean think about Arabs 1400 Years stating that the Sun moves on its on Orbit and the moon moves around the earth or stating the Speed of Light in Years.
The Holy Quran by itself is a Miracle that we have on our Shelves or Tables everyday and we should be Grateful to Allah SW...
Daha fazla gör
4
2
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