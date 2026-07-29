Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
236
2:236
لا جناح عليكم ان طلقتم النساء ما لم تمسوهن او تفرضوا لهن فريضة ومتعوهن على الموسع قدره وعلى المقتر قدره متاعا بالمعروف حقا على المحسنين ٢٣٦
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِن طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ مَا لَمْ تَمَسُّوهُنَّ أَوْ تَفْرِضُوا۟ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ ۚ وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ عَلَى ٱلْمُوسِعِ قَدَرُهُۥ وَعَلَى ٱلْمُقْتِرِ قَدَرُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۢا بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٣٦
لَّا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِن
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
مَا
لَمۡ
تَمَسُّوهُنَّ
أَوۡ
تَفۡرِضُواْ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِيضَةٗۚ
وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُوسِعِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
وَعَلَى
ٱلۡمُقۡتِرِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
مَتَٰعَۢا
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۖ
حَقًّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٣٦
Kadınlara el sürmeden ve mehirlerini biçmeden onları boşarsanız size sorumluluk yoktur. Onları zengin kendi çapına, fakir kendi çapına uygun bir şekilde faydalandırın. Bu iyi davrananların şanına yakışır bir borçtur.
Tefsirler
Katmanlar
Dersler
Yansımalar
Cevaplar
Kıraat
Hadis
Aa
Yansıt
Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Nadrah
Takip etmek
5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:236
Last night, we were discussing this verse about talaq. I did a little bit of research and tazakkur for this verse before my class started. I usually go through these verses (anything related to talaq) and think it has nothing to do with me (specifically) because I'm not married yet.
However, after some thoughts and trying to understand its implementation in my life, I somehow find something interesting. It got me thinking that even if I had any...
Daha fazla gör
2
2
tareq abed
Takip etmek
8 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
Daha fazla gör
1
0
Yansıma Topluluğunu Keşfedin
Önceki Ayet
Sonraki Ayah