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Al-Baqarah
20
2:20
يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
يَكَادُ ٱلْبَرْقُ يَخْطَفُ أَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَضَآءَ لَهُم مَّشَوْا۟ فِيهِ وَإِذَآ أَظْلَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ قَامُوا۟ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَذَهَبَ بِسَمْعِهِمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Şimşeğin çakması neredeyse gözlerini alır; onları aydınlattıkça ışığında yürürler ve üzerlerine karanlık basınca durakalırlar. Allah dileseydi işitme ve görmelerini giderirdi. Doğrusu Allah her şeye Kadir'dir.
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Ayet 2:20
Sometimes we rely too heavily on outside sources for example, if I want to be wealthy, I try to earn more or get a better job. If I want to be a better muslim, I pray and fast more. If I want to build a family, I work harder to find a spouse. What we forget is, that for each blessing there is an external source and an internal source. There is light and there is sight. There is sound and there is hearing. There is happiness and there's contentmen...
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Ayet 2:19-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
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