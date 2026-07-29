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Al-Baqarah
164
2:164
ان في خلق السماوات والارض واختلاف الليل والنهار والفلك التي تجري في البحر بما ينفع الناس وما انزل الله من السماء من ماء فاحيا به الارض بعد موتها وبث فيها من كل دابة وتصريف الرياح والسحاب المسخر بين السماء والارض لايات لقوم يعقلون ١٦٤
إِنَّ فِى خَلْقِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱخْتِلَـٰفِ ٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱلْفُلْكِ ٱلَّتِى تَجْرِى فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا يَنفَعُ ٱلنَّاسَ وَمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مِن مَّآءٍۢ فَأَحْيَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا وَبَثَّ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ دَآبَّةٍۢ وَتَصْرِيفِ ٱلرِّيَـٰحِ وَٱلسَّحَابِ ٱلْمُسَخَّرِ بَيْنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ١٦٤
إِنَّ
فِي
خَلۡقِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱخۡتِلَٰفِ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
وَٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ٱلَّتِي
تَجۡرِي
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
بِمَا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مِن
مَّآءٖ
فَأَحۡيَا
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَا
وَبَثَّ
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
دَآبَّةٖ
وَتَصۡرِيفِ
ٱلرِّيَٰحِ
وَٱلسَّحَابِ
ٱلۡمُسَخَّرِ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
١٦٤
Göklerin ve yerin yaratılmasında, gece ile gündüzün birbiri ardınca gelmesinde, insanlara yararlı şeylerle denizde süzülen gemilerde, Allah'ın gökten indirip yeri ölümünden sonra dirilttiği suda, her türlü canlıyı orada yaymasında, rüzgarları ve yerle gök arasında emre amade duran bulutları döndürmesinde, düşünen kimseler için deliller vardır.
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RAIN AND QURAN🌧:
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