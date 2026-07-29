Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
156
2:156
الذين اذا اصابتهم مصيبة قالوا انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ١٥٦
ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَآ أَصَـٰبَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌۭ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَ ١٥٦
ٱلَّذِينَ
إِذَآ
أَصَٰبَتۡهُم
مُّصِيبَةٞ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لِلَّهِ
وَإِنَّآ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
١٥٦
Onlara bir musibet geldiğinde: "Biz Allah'ınız ve elbette O'na döneceğiz" derler.
Tefsirler
Katmanlar
Dersler
Yansımalar
Cevaplar
Kıraat
Hadis
Aa
Yansıt
Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Ali Ali
Takip etmek
6 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 20:25, 2:156
Bismillah.
One of the hardest barriers in drawing closer to Allah ﷻ is the fear of changing who you are.
Not just your actions — but your identity. Your personality. The version of yourself people recognize.
And even Musa ﷺ understood this weight.
Before standing in front of Fir‘awn, before confronting the most tyrannical ruler of his time, he turned to Allah and said:
“My Lord, expand for me my chest…” (20:25)
Because before you can stand ...
Daha fazla gör
12
1
Dr Sewera Quaisar
Takip etmek
9 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:156
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Allah is the Greatest teacher, and in this ayah Allah is training us to say we belong to Allah … whenever we are faced with a trial …
If you look at it and reflect upon it, you realize this is a claim.
Allah is making a claim upon us that we belong to Him…
I belong to Allah…
what a beautiful claim!
What a beautiful thing to belong to!
And indeeeeeed, what a wonderful, beautiful, and loving God!
In life when peopl...
Daha fazla gör
9
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Takip etmek
9 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:156, 1:2
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
Daha fazla gör
37
5
Faheema Patel
Takip etmek
23 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 23:102, 2:156, 23:99
حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا جَآءَ أَحَدَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْتُ قَالَ رَبِّ ٱرْجِعُونِ
When death approaches any of them, they cry, “My Lord! Let me go back,
- Al-Mu'minun 23:99
فَمَنْ ثَقُلَتْ مَوَازِیْنُهٗ فَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُوْنَ
As for those whose scale is heavy (with good deeds), it is they who will be successful.
- Al-Mu'minun 23:102
I know for certain these are words I never want to utter. When your time is up, it is up.
Abu Huraira reported tha...
Daha fazla gör
1
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Takip etmek
45 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 89:27-30, 38:72, 76:1, 6:2, 2:156, 53:39-40
Bismillah
The Questioner:
Who am I?
From where did I come?
And where am I going?
Islam:
You are not just matter.
Not just breath and bone.
Allah shaped you from clay (6:2)
and honored you with His Spirit (38:72).
You are a soul,
a servant,
a traveler on the path of return.
Secular Thought:
You are a child of time,
a spark of stardust,
a mind born from nature’s long experiment.
You are free to write yourself,
to shape identity,
to create mea...
Daha fazla gör
20
5
Ali Ali
Takip etmek
50 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:156, 28:76, 6:12
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ
'He has taken it upon Himself to be Merciful.' (Qur’an 6:12)
Just because the lights seem to go out,
doesn’t mean the dawn will not break.
It doesn’t mean His mercy will not shine through the darkness.
Day by day, as life appears to crumble,
as the trials multiply and the heart grows heavy,
the whisper comes: Where is the mercy of Allah?
Ya Allah… Your help is near.
But then—Alhamdulillāh—we remember so...
Daha fazla gör
6
3
Rabi'a Brown
Takip etmek
geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:138, 2:132, 2:156
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
Daha fazla gör
70
20
Efa Nuryani
Takip etmek
geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:156
Alhamdulillah, I learned something beautiful recently, and I want to share it with you guys. It’s related to that uneasy feeling we sometimes get when facing trials, the frustration, the anger, the resistance. We don’t always say it out loud, but deep down, we feel it. The quiet rebellion in our hearts, the unspoken demand: Why? Why me? Why now? Why this? You pray, you beg, you do everything you’re supposed to, but the hardship doesn’t lift. And ...
Daha fazla gör
14
4
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Takip etmek
geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:156
﷽
In times of difficulty, I often recite the words Allah has commanded us to say:
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn
(Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.) [Qur’an 2:156]
Today, I learned that the Prophet ﷺ taught us to say an additional supplication with it:
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ، اللَّهُمَّ اجُرْنِي فِي مُصِيبَتِي وَأَخْلِفْ لِي خَيْرًا مِنْهَا
Innā lillāh...
Daha fazla gör
18
6
Laila Elzaree
Takip etmek
geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:156
There is a stillness in sickness that only those who linger long enough will hear.
A quiet surrender, an unspoken plea—
For healing, for dignity, for someone to see beyond the failing flesh.
I walk among those whose bodies wage silent wars,
Fighting battles they never chose,
Organs failing, eyes dimming, limbs heavy with trials decreed by the Most Merciful.
Yet, I have learned this:
A single conversation can lift a weary heart,
A moment of being...
Daha fazla gör
10
4
Yansıma Topluluğunu Keşfedin
Önceki Ayet
Sonraki Ayah