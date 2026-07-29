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Al-Baqarah
154
2:154
ولا تقولوا لمن يقتل في سبيل الله اموات بل احياء ولاكن لا تشعرون ١٥٤
وَلَا تَقُولُوا۟ لِمَن يُقْتَلُ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَمْوَٰتٌۢ ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَآءٌۭ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تَشْعُرُونَ ١٥٤
وَلَا
تَقُولُواْ
لِمَن
يُقۡتَلُ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَمۡوَٰتُۢۚ
بَلۡ
أَحۡيَآءٞ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
تَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥٤
Allah yolunda öldürülenlere "Ölüler" demeyin, zira onlar diridirler, fakat siz farkında değilsiniz.
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ekaterina myachina
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18 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
Daha fazla gör
25
2
Razia Zahra
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:154
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The person who strives in the cause of Allah does not fear his or her death, will live forever.
An elite have been able to do this. May Allah have mercy upon those who have given their lives in the cause of Allah who become people who show us what deep faith is. Allahumma Ameen.
#ReflectingInCrisis
15
3
slave of Allah
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:154
When Allah himself says martyrs don’t die, then believe not me, but Him that they do not die. Even their mere mortal flesh is preserved in this Duniya. That’s how we know they don’t die, as our eyes cannot see the unseen. Allah gave us a sign of a non decomposing body to provide us even more reassurance.
Imagine sacrificing your life for Allah and Allah not rewarding you back, is that possible? Yes it is, it depends on the intention of your dea...
Daha fazla gör
2
0
R. Ebied
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:151-157
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
Daha fazla gör
8
2
Sherene Mansor
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3 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:154-156, 48:1
I am excited!
Amidst the oceans of tears, the paralysing despair, the undescribable horror, the debilitating helplessness and overwhelming anger at the fate of our family in Ghazza..i see a semblance of the Seerah unfold before my eyes and i am treated with visions of the attributes of the Companions RA that gained them Paradise.
Allaahu Akbar!
Ghazza is heaven on earth. Its peoples are displaying all the essential traits of the people of Pa...
Daha fazla gör
3
1
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