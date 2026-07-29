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Al-Baqarah
126
2:126
واذ قال ابراهيم رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر قال ومن كفر فامتعه قليلا ثم اضطره الى عذاب النار وبيس المصير ١٢٦
وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ قَالَ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَأُمَتِّعُهُۥ قَلِيلًۭا ثُمَّ أَضْطَرُّهُۥٓ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ وَبِئْسَ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٢٦
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
رَبِّ
ٱجۡعَلۡ
هَٰذَا
بَلَدًا
ءَامِنٗا
وَٱرۡزُقۡ
أَهۡلَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
مِنۡهُم
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
قَالَ
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَأُمَتِّعُهُۥ
قَلِيلٗا
ثُمَّ
أَضۡطَرُّهُۥٓ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
وَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٢٦
İbrahim: "Rabbim! Burasını emin bir şehir kıl, halkından, Allah'a ve ahiret gününe inananları ürünlerle rızıklandır" demişti. Allah da: "İnkar edeni de az bir müddet geçindirir, sonra da onu ateşin azabına uğramak zorunda bırakırım, ne kötü sonuç" buyurmuştu.
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ekaterina myachina
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referans
Ayet 2:152, 2:37, 2:282, 2:5, 2:2, 2:286, 2:126, 1:6
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
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referans
Ayet 2:126
This verse always shakes my heart—it fills me with fear of Allah (SWT) and, at the same time, deep gratitude.
The truth is, we often overlook the greatest gift Allah (SWT) has given us: the blessing of faith.
We thank Him for our jobs, health, and provisions—but we rarely thank Him for guidance-The favour of Islam. The gift of Iman.
It hurts to say this—but some among us treat this blessing as a burden, forgetting that it’s the most precious th...
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referans
Ayet 14:35, 2:126
In these two ayat, we see Ibrahim (AS) supplicates to Allah (SWT) to make Mecca a safe land. The supplication is nearly the same in both ayat but with a small difference.
In Surah Al-Baqarah, he asks Allah (SWT) to ' make this (i.e. Mecca) a safe city' whereas in Surah Ibrahim he asks Allah (SWT) to 'make this city safe'.
The difference is subtle, but if you reflect on the fact that he made these two supplications at different times in his life...
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ekaterina myachina
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referans
Ayet 2:126-128
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
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referans
Ayet 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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referans
Ayet 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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tareq abed
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referans
Ayet 2:124-126
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
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