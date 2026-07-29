Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
121
2:121
الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يتلونه حق تلاوته اولايك يومنون به ومن يكفر به فاولايك هم الخاسرون ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِۦ ۗ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَتۡلُونَهُۥ
حَقَّ
تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِهِۦۗ
وَمَن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِهِۦ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرُونَ
١٢١
Kendilerine verdiğimiz Kitabı gereğince okuyanlar var ya, işte ona ancak onlar inanırlar. Onu inkar edenler ise kaybedenlerdir.
Tefsirler
Katmanlar
Dersler
Yansımalar
Cevaplar
Kıraat
Hadis
Aa
Yansıt
Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
ekaterina myachina
Takip etmek
4 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:121
As It Deserves
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:121) through the Hadith
What does it mean to recite the Qur'an as it deserves?
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿ٱلَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ ٱلْكِتَٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦ﴾
"Those to whom We have given the Book recite it as it deserves to be recited."
حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِ
ḥaqqa tilāwatihī
"As it deserves to be recited."
Just two words.
Yet they leave us with a profound question.
Only then does Allah say:
﴿أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ يُ...
Daha fazla gör
9
0
Soulfull Mental Healfh
Takip etmek
23 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:121
Reciting and the 'following' of the book are both equally important.
Quran comes from the root word Qar'aa which means the recital or recitation or that which is frequently recited.
Quran is meant to be recited both aloud and within ourselves.
The other reason is that transmission of knowledge at the time of the Prophet ﷺ was done orally by means of recitation, which made and make recitation imperative for the preservation of the book.
How...
Daha fazla gör
9
0
Bey Sapta
Takip etmek
29 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:121
Haqqa tilawatih:
1. Recite the letters properly
2. Comprehend the intended meaning, the way it should be understood, not the way we want it to be understood.
3. Tilawah amaliyah, to confirm the truth and implement.
Point number 2 is important. And scary. If we approach an ayah with wrong intention, no one can stop it except ourselves. The ayah will be circling around our desire and intellect, and will never reach our soul. Worse is those charact...
Daha fazla gör
11
3
Iraj Marjan
Takip etmek
geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 2:121, 2:38
As I sat with the first juz of the Quran, its eternal wisdom resonated deeply, as if I was experiencing it for the first time. The verses unfolded like a canvas, revealing new dimensions of life, purpose, and meaning. The familiarity of the text gave way to a profound sense of discovery, as if the Quran's guidance was awakening a deeper understanding within me.
The first juz of Quran masterfully weaves together the first and final episodes of hu...
Daha fazla gör
15
5
Razia Zahra
Takip etmek
2 yıl önce
·
referans
Sure 2 ve Ayet 1:5-6, 2:121-122
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I had read a few translations of the Qur’an several times during my teenage years. I was marvelled by the science of the Qur’an. Yet, I didn’t really contemplate about the Prophets peace be upon them all, the Day of Judgment and death. I believe I had not ‘experienced’ much about life and especially I had not suffered much loss during my youth.
Then one day, it was as though th...
Daha fazla gör
30
6
Yansıma Topluluğunu Keşfedin
Önceki Ayet
Sonraki Ayah