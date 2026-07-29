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Al-Baqarah
113
2:113
وقالت اليهود ليست النصارى على شيء وقالت النصارى ليست اليهود على شيء وهم يتلون الكتاب كذالك قال الذين لا يعلمون مثل قولهم فالله يحكم بينهم يوم القيامة فيما كانوا فيه يختلفون ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَقَالَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ لَيْسَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ مِثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱللَّهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ فِيمَا كَانُوا۟ فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَهُمۡ
يَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
مِثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۚ
فَٱللَّهُ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
فِيمَا
كَانُواْ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
١١٣
Yahudiler "Hıristiyanlar bir temel üzerinde değil" dediler, Hıristiyanlar da "Yahudiler bir temel üzerinde değil" dediler; oysa onlar Kitaplarını da okuyorlar. Bilgisizler de tıpkı onların söylediklerini söylemiştir. Allah, kıyamet günü, anlaşmazlığa düştükleri şeylerde onların arasında hüküm verecektir.
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ekaterina myachina
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7 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 2:113
What Belongs to Allah ﷻ.
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:113) through the Hadith
It is surprisingly easy to become certain about other people.
Certain about who is right.
Who is wrong.
Who understands.
Who is misguided.
Perhaps that is why this ayah feels so relevant even centuries later:
﴿وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ﴾
“The Jews said, ‘The...
Daha fazla gör
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0
Hamzah Islam
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:113
2:113
I feel like this is why this effort is so important. To be connected to the scripture. It is not empty words but a message given to us and guidance for how we should live our lives.
Although the Jews and Christians read their scriptures, they were not rooted in them and did not follow it accurately. So much so that they were not recognised to be people of God by each other and by people who did not recieve scriptures. You could not look at...
Daha fazla gör
4
1
Khaleda Islam
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
Daha fazla gör
11
2
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