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Al-Baqarah
111
2:111
وقالوا لن يدخل الجنة الا من كان هودا او نصارى تلك امانيهم قل هاتوا برهانكم ان كنتم صادقين ١١١
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن يَدْخُلَ ٱلْجَنَّةَ إِلَّا مَن كَانَ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ تِلْكَ أَمَانِيُّهُمْ ۗ قُلْ هَاتُوا۟ بُرْهَـٰنَكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ١١١
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
يَدۡخُلَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
إِلَّا
مَن
كَانَ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
تِلۡكَ
أَمَانِيُّهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
هَاتُواْ
بُرۡهَٰنَكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
١١١
"Yahudi veya Hıristiyan olmayan kimse elbette cennete girmeyecek" dediler; bu onların kuruntularıdır. De ki: "Sözünüz doğru ise delillerinizi getirin".
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
ekaterina myachina
Takip etmek
18 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:111, 10:39, 8:23
When the Qur’an Stops Being Distant
It began, unexpectedly, with a podcast.
Not a short clip you play in the background and forget—but one of those conversations that quietly pulls you in, almost without permission.
I didn’t plan to finish it. But somewhere between one idea and the next… I stayed.
Over four million people had already watched it. A discussion hosted by Waie Foundation in Doha, titled: “How Does the Qur’an Open Its Doors to Us?...
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