Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 65

The real reason for a man going astray is that he is so completely engrossed in the glamour and problems of the world that he cannot rise above them and think independently. In order to arrive at the Truth, one has to raise oneself above external and superficial appearances. Most of the people cannot do so, and that is why they do not find the Truth. In the world, time and again, man has experiences which remind him of his helplessness. At that time all his conditioning fall away from him and the real and natural man in him is awakened. But as soon as conditions return again to normal, he becomes as neglectful and arrogant as before. Among these crucial experiences is that of a voyage, which is mentioned in the verse. Man should know that the chance to exercise freedom is given to him during this life for only a few days. After death, he will have to face a completely new world with a completely different set of problems.