Tazkirul Quran Tefsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 41

It is shown here that one who sees a spider’s web and learns a lesson about reality from it, is a learned person in the true sense. This clealy demonstrates who are the truly learned in the eyes of God. They are not those who have become expert in bookish discourses, but individuals who are capable of imbibing the sound advice given by God’s signs scattered throughout His world, and whose minds are capable of magnifying small events into great lessons. When this very learning reaches the final stage of ma‘rifah or ‘knowledge with intense realization of God,’ then it is called by its other name: faith or iman.