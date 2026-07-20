Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
48
33:48
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَدَعۡ
أَذَىٰهُمۡ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٤٨
İnkarcılara, ikiyüzlülere itaat etme; eziyetlerine aldırma; Allah'a güven, güvenilecek olarak Allah yeter.
Tefsirler
Katmanlar
Dersler
Yansımalar
Cevaplar
Kıraat
Hadis
Aa
Yansıt
Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
Takip etmek
2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:48
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
Daha fazla gör
5
1
Rushana Roberts
Takip etmek
5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
Daha fazla gör
7
2
Yansıma Topluluğunu Keşfedin
Önceki Ayet
Sonraki Ayah