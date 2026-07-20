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Al-Ahzab
45
33:45
يا ايها النبي انا ارسلناك شاهدا ومبشرا ونذيرا ٤٥
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ إِنَّآ أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ شَـٰهِدًۭا وَمُبَشِّرًۭا وَنَذِيرًۭا ٤٥
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَٰكَ
شَٰهِدٗا
وَمُبَشِّرٗا
وَنَذِيرٗا
٤٥
Biz seni şahit, müjdeci, uyarıcı; Allah'ın izniyle O'na çağıran, nurlandıran bir ışık olarak göndermişizdir.
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Hammad Fahim
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referans
Ayet 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
Daha fazla gör
11
6
Hammad Fahim
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referans
Ayet 12:108, 33:45-46
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
Daha fazla gör
17
10
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