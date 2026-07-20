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Al-Ahzab
41
33:41
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا الله ذكرا كثيرا ٤١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ذِكْرًۭا كَثِيرًۭا ٤١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
ذِكۡرٗا
كَثِيرٗا
٤١
Ey inananlar! Allah'ı çok anın.
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Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
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16 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 33:41
Allah says in surah al-Ahzab [33]:
[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اذْكُرُوا اللَّهَ ذِكْرًا كَثِيرًا]
O you who believe, remember Allah with much remembrance. [41]
In his tafsir of this ayah, al-Qurtubi wrote:
[أمر الله تعالى عباده بأن يذكروه ويشكروه ، ويكثروا من ذلك على ما أنعم به عليهم . وجعل تعالى ذلك دون حد لسهولته على العبد . ولعظم الأجر فيه قال ابن عباس : لم يعذر أحد في ترك ذكر الله إلا من غلب على عقله]
Allah has commanded His servant...
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7
2
A Siddiqui
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2 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 33:41-42, 13:28
I remember about 20 years ago, back when YouTube was still very new, I had to seek out CDs just to listen to Islamic lectures. Today, it's almost unimaginable how much beneficial content we have right at our fingertips, Alhamdullilah!
But we can't let the abundance of something keep us from taking full advantage of it!
There is so much reward in seeking knowledge and filling ones time with the remembrance of Allah. Let's not take these blessi...
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38
4
Abdelrahman Badawy
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44 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 33:41-42, 3:191, 76:25, 15:42
Reflecting on these past few years, I have so much more appreciation for dhikr.
Now I understand why we're encouraged to repeat it 10s or 100s of times.
As we face the forces of Dajjal preparing the world for his arrival, we will be gaslit 24/7. People around you will succumb to the temptation; they will unfortunately drop like flies.
Do. Not. Give. In.
Dhikr is your forcefield. Maintain it at all costs.
20
2
Zahra S.
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2 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:41-42
Ramadan Reflection Day 11: Love for Allah (SWT)'s Remembrance: The ones who love Allah (SWT) enjoy His remembrance. These people's best times are spent in deep remembrance of Allah (SWT). The Prophet (PBUH) looked forward to the remembrance of Allah (SWT). He has said: ' I have been patient with regards to myself, my family and my reputation, but I do not have patience when it comes to the remembrance of my Lord (SWT).' ...
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4
3
R. Ebied
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:41-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
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12
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