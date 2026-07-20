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Al-Ahzab
36
33:36
وما كان لمومن ولا مومنة اذا قضى الله ورسوله امرا ان يكون لهم الخيرة من امرهم ومن يعص الله ورسوله فقد ضل ضلالا مبينا ٣٦
وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍۢ وَلَا مُؤْمِنَةٍ إِذَا قَضَى ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ أَمْرًا أَن يَكُونَ لَهُمُ ٱلْخِيَرَةُ مِنْ أَمْرِهِمْ ۗ وَمَن يَعْصِ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ ضَلَـٰلًۭا مُّبِينًۭا ٣٦
وَمَا
كَانَ
لِمُؤۡمِنٖ
وَلَا
مُؤۡمِنَةٍ
إِذَا
قَضَى
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ
أَمۡرًا
أَن
يَكُونَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡخِيَرَةُ
مِنۡ
أَمۡرِهِمۡۗ
وَمَن
يَعۡصِ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
فَقَدۡ
ضَلَّ
ضَلَٰلٗا
مُّبِينٗا
٣٦
Allah ve Peygamber'i bir şeye hükmettiği zaman, inanan erkek ve kadına artık işlerinde başka yolu seçmek yaraşmaz. Allah'a ve Peygamber'e baş kaldıran şüphesiz apaçık bir şekilde sapmış olur.
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Samia Mubarak
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 8:24, 4:69, 4:80, 33:36, 49:7
When you’re establishing the Sunnah of the Beloved Prophet ﷺ, you are maximizing your every single breath. You are making use of every single limb, you are maximizing every single vocal cord, you are making use of every single footstep you have on this earth. We maximize the usage of our heart, mind, body, and time when we are aligned with his Perfect Example. The more I’m in alignment with him, the more meaningful every breath of mine becomes. T...
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6
Abdul Azim
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referans
Ayet 33:36
Do We Really Have Another Choice?
When Allah and His Messenger ﷺ have already set a clear example or ruling on a matter of religion, do we still have room to pick and choose? For those with solid faith, the answer is a clear No! This is exactly what Al-Ahzab, verse 36 reminds us. If Allah has decreed something, our role isn’t to debate it but to submit and follow. But here’s the thing—many of us feel a pull to follow what everyone else is doing....
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3
Abdullah Quadri
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:36
This verse is letting us know that any matter that has been clearly stated in Quran and hadith must be followed to the brim and we should not think that we can use our own intellect to interpret the matter so that it would favor us and go against the Quran and the teaching of the prophet.
3
2
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