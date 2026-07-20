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Al-Ahzab
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِغَيۡظِهِمۡ
لَمۡ
يَنَالُواْ
خَيۡرٗاۚ
وَكَفَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ٱلۡقِتَالَۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَوِيًّا
عَزِيزٗا
٢٥
Allah inkar edenleri, kinleriyle geri çevirdi, bir hayra ulaşamadılar; savaşta, inananlara Allah'ın yardımı yetti. Allah kuvvetli olandır, güçlü olandır.
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Umm-e- Hanum
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referans
Ayet 33:25, 20:8
﷽
Names are our foremost introduction through which we build connections and remember each other, but what about the names of Allah SWT, for HIM are the all beautiful names. Think about the beautiful name of Allah SWT, ٱلْقَوِيُّ meaning the one who commands all power and whose strength is unparalleled to anything else. His strength is truly unlimited and inexhaustible. Man's strength does not compare to that of Allah the Almighty.
This name is...
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Razia Zahra
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referans
Ayet 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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