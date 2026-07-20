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Al-Ahzab
11
33:11
هنالك ابتلي المومنون وزلزلوا زلزالا شديدا ١١
هُنَالِكَ ٱبْتُلِىَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَزُلْزِلُوا۟ زِلْزَالًۭا شَدِيدًۭا ١١
هُنَالِكَ
ٱبۡتُلِيَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
وَزُلۡزِلُواْ
زِلۡزَالٗا
شَدِيدٗا
١١
İşte orada, inananlar denenmiş ve çok şiddetli sarsıntıya uğratılmışlardı.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Takip etmek
45 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:11
Bismillah
When I read this verse — 'There the believers were tested, and they were shaken with a severe shaking' — my heart steadies. Because I know this was not about ordinary people. This was about the best of the best, the sābiqūn al-awwālūn, those who stood by the Prophet ﷺ with their lives and their wealth. If even they trembled, if even their hearts shook, then who am I to think I will pass through life untouched?
This becomes my source...
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15
5
Hammad Fahim
Takip etmek
49 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
Daha fazla gör
19
4
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