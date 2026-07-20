ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
61
36:61
وان اعبدوني هاذا صراط مستقيم ٦١
وَأَنِ ٱعْبُدُونِى ۚ هَـٰذَا صِرَٰطٌۭ مُّسْتَقِيمٌۭ ٦١
وَأَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُونِيۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٦١
[61] และพวกเจ้าจงเคารพภักดีต่อข้า นี่คือแนวทางอันเที่ยงแท้
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Laila Mrabti
ติดตาม
20 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:61
Interestingly, Quran is the map 🗺️ of siratun mustaquim, this is our guide to stay in the right path subhanallah and this is the first time I understand it like that thanks to this aya!
3
2
Kaynat Sarwar
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:61
For all of us calling ourselves muslims, it is important to get one thing clear.
The first part of our deen is to 'worship' Allah alone. The word is 'ibadah'. And ibadah means a lot of things, a BIG part of ibadah is obedience.
So when we say we want to die as a muslim, saying 'laa ilaha illa Allah', you have to be living in a state where your primary obedience is to Allah.
Laa ilaha illa Allah are not just words that anyone can say and die as...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
2
1
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
30 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
3
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
อายะห์ก่อนหน้า
อายะห์ต่อไป