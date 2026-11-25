In verse 59, it was said: وَامْتَازُوا الْيَوْمَ أَيُّهَا الْمُجْرِمُونَ (And get apart (from the believers) today 0 the guilty ones.- 36:59) On the plains of the Resurrection, initially when people rise from their graves, they will be scattered all mixed up as said in the Qur'an: كَأَنَّهُمْ جَرَادٌ مُّنتَشِرٌ- (kaannahum jaradum-muntashir: as if they are scattered locusts - Al-Qamar, 54:7). But, later on, group by group, they will be separated in terms of their deeds - disbelievers at one place and the believers, at another, and sinners at one place and the righteous and the accepted, at another - as it has been stated elsewhere: وَإِذَا النُّفُوسُ زُوِّجَتْ (And when the persons will be divided into pairs- at-Takwir, 81:7) In the said verse, this same distinction to be made has been described.