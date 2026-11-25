The Life of the People of Paradise Allah tells us that on the Day of Resurrection, when the people of Paradise have reached the arena of judgement, and have settled in the gardens of Paradise, they will be too preoccupied with their own victory and new life of eternal delights to worry about anyone else. Al-Hasan Al-Basri and Isma`il bin Abi Khalid said, "They will be too busy to think about the torment which the people of Hell are suffering. Mujahid said: فِى شُغُلٍ فَكِهُونَ (will be busy with joyful things.) "With the delights which they are enjoying." This was also the view of Qatadah. Ibn `Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "This means that they will be rejoicing." هُمْ وَأَزْوَجُهُمْ (They and their wives) Mujahid said, "Their spouses, فِى ظِلَلٍ (will be in pleasant shade,) means, in the shade of trees." عَلَى الاٌّرَآئِكِ مُتَّكِئُونَ (reclining on thrones.) Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Muhammad bin Ka`b, Al-Hasan, Qatadah, As-Suddi and Khusayf said: الاٌّرَائِكِ (throne) means beds beneath canopies. لَهُمْ فِيهَا فَكِهَةٌ (They will have therein fruits) means, of all kinds. وَلَهُمْ مَّا يَدَّعُونَ (and all that they ask for.) means, whatever they ask for, they will find it, all kinds and types. سَلاَمٌ قَوْلاً مِّن رَّبٍّ رَّحِيمٍ ("Salam (Peace!)" -- a Word from the Lord (Allah), Most Merciful.) Ibn Jurayj said, "Ibn `Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, said, concerning this Ayah, Allah Himself, Who is the Peace (As-Salam) will grant peace to the people of Paradise. This view of Ibn `Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, is like the Ayah: تَحِيَّتُهُمْ يَوْمَ يَلْقَوْنَهُ سَلَمٌ (Their greeting on the Day they shall meet Him will be "Salam") (33:44).