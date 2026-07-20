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Ya-Sin
52
36:52
قالوا يا ويلنا من بعثنا من مرقدنا هاذا ما وعد الرحمان وصدق المرسلون ٥٢
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَا مَنۢ بَعَثَنَا مِن مَّرْقَدِنَا ۜ ۗ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ وَصَدَقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٥٢
قَالُواْ
يَٰوَيۡلَنَا
مَنۢ
بَعَثَنَا
مِن
مَّرۡقَدِنَاۜۗ
هَٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَصَدَقَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٥٢
[52] พวกเขากล่าวว่า โอ้ความหายนะที่ประสบแก่เรา ! ใครเล่าที่ให้เราฟื้นขึ้นจากที่นอนของเรา (กุบูร) (จะมีเสียงกล่าวขึ้นว่า) นี่แหละคือสิ่งที่พระผู้ทรงกรุณาปรานีได้ทรงสัญญาไว้ และบรรดารอซูลได้กล่าวสมจริงแล้ว
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Sajid Bhutta
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:52
One of the themes of this surah is the fulfillment of promises.
Imagine yourself in your grave. Alhamdulillah your account of the grave has been made easy for you, so as a blessing a window from Jannah has been opened for you. Where the fresh air and smell comes, so when the trumpet is blown you are disturbed. So you ask,
who woke you from your peaceful sleep to take you into account?
Imagine yourself in the opposite case, you spent your life...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
30 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
3
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