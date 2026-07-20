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Ya-Sin
51
36:51
ونفخ في الصور فاذا هم من الاجداث الى ربهم ينسلون ٥١
وَنُفِخَ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَإِذَا هُم مِّنَ ٱلْأَجْدَاثِ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ يَنسِلُونَ ٥١
وَنُفِخَ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَإِذَا
هُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يَنسِلُونَ
٥١
[51] และสังข์ก็จะถูกเป่าขั้น ทันใดนั้นพวกเขาจะออกจากหลุมฝังศพ แล้วพวกเขาก็รีบรุดไปยังพระเจ้าของพวกเขา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Rayaan Shafi
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 20:108, 36:51, 36:53, 80:34-36
A few weeks ago, alhamdulillah, it was the nikah or marriage ceremony of my brother (I'm the oldest out of four brothers), which took place at a mosque.
After about an hour later, when most people have arrived at the place - it was a little over a hundred people, I think - the coordinator inside the mosque started to call everyone to gather and assemble in one particular area, so that the marriage introduction and ceremony can begin.
But the ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
21
9
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
30 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
3
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
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