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Ya-Sin
47
36:47
واذا قيل لهم انفقوا مما رزقكم الله قال الذين كفروا للذين امنوا انطعم من لو يشاء الله اطعمه ان انتم الا في ضلال مبين ٤٧
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنُطْعِمُ مَن لَّوْ يَشَآءُ ٱللَّهُ أَطْعَمَهُۥٓ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٤٧
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنُطۡعِمُ
مَن
لَّوۡ
يَشَآءُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَطۡعَمَهُۥٓ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٤٧
[47] และเมื่อมีเสียงกล่าวแก่พวกเขาว่า จงบริจาคจากสิ่งที่อัลลอฮ์ทรงประทานเป็นปัจจัยยังชีพแก่พวกเจ้า บรรดาผู้ปฏิเสธศรัทธาได้กล่าวแก่บรรดาผู้ศรัทธาว่า เราจะให้อาหารแก่ผู้ที่หากอัลลอฮ์ทรงประสงค์ก็จะให้อาหารแก่เขากระนั้นหรือ ? พวกท่านมิใช่อื่นใดเลยนอกจากอยู่ในการหลงผิดอย่างชัดแจ้ง
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การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
27 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
ซูเราะห์ 36 และ อายะห์ 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
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Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
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ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
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อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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