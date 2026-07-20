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Ya-Sin
46
36:46
وما تاتيهم من اية من ايات ربهم الا كانوا عنها معرضين ٤٦
وَمَا تَأْتِيهِم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۢ مِّنْ ءَايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ عَنْهَا مُعْرِضِينَ ٤٦
وَمَا
تَأۡتِيهِم
مِّنۡ
ءَايَةٖ
مِّنۡ
ءَايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
عَنۡهَا
مُعۡرِضِينَ
٤٦
[46] และไม่มีสัญญาณใดในบรรดาสัญญาณของพระเจ้าของพวกเขาได้มีมายังพวกเขาเว้นแต่พวกเขาจะผินหลังให้แก่ สัญญาณนั้น ๆ
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Sajid Bhutta
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:46
As I sat by the grave of my mother الله يرحمها
I thought a sign would surely come and I would wake up from this nightmare
I would wake up to her smile and scent
But she was the sign, and I had turned away from her
I didn’t honor her enough
I delayed it , But it didn’t delay her
So what now, when everything and everyone feels so foreign
It’s these verses that have witnessed my pain
Maybe some day they will intercede on behalf of me
And Th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
16
2
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
27 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
ซูเราะห์ 36 และ อายะห์ 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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