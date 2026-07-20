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Ya-Sin
39
36:39
والقمر قدرناه منازل حتى عاد كالعرجون القديم ٣٩
وَٱلْقَمَرَ قَدَّرْنَـٰهُ مَنَازِلَ حَتَّىٰ عَادَ كَٱلْعُرْجُونِ ٱلْقَدِيمِ ٣٩
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
قَدَّرۡنَٰهُ
مَنَازِلَ
حَتَّىٰ
عَادَ
كَٱلۡعُرۡجُونِ
ٱلۡقَدِيمِ
٣٩
[39] และดวงจันทร์นั้น เราได้กำหนดให้มันโคจรตามตำแหน่ง จนกระทั่งมันได้กลายมาเป็นเช่นกิ่งอินทผลัมแห้ง
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การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Sajid Bhutta
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:39
Subhan Allah,
The moon was beautiful today, especially in the morning. Reminded me of verses with the mention of the moon.
Reminded me of the reflection about the moon that I am going to share here.
Just as we don't praise the moon for the light it reflects, because we know the light is from the sun. And that is what Allah created.
But we are still amazed and appreciate the light, it reflects.
Likewise, we shouldn't praise the people extens...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
0
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
27 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:37-40
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
Fariha Guncha
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 55:5-6, 36:38-40
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
4
Luqman
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:39-40
Amazing how look at the evidences that are there in this Holy Book.
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