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Ya-Sin
36
36:36
سبحان الذي خلق الازواج كلها مما تنبت الارض ومن انفسهم ومما لا يعلمون ٣٦
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلْأَزْوَٰجَ كُلَّهَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَمِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمِمَّا لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٦
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡأَزۡوَٰجَ
كُلَّهَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَمِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
وَمِمَّا
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٦
[36] มหาบริสุทธิ์ยิ่งแด่พระผู้ทรงสร้างทุกสิ่งทั้งหมดเป็นคู่ ๆ จากสิ่งที่แผ่นดินได้ (ให้มัน) งอกเงยขึ้นมา และจากตัวของพวกเขาเองและจากสิ่งที่พวกเขาไม่รู้
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Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Rayaan Shafi
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 11:6, 36:36, 16:8
Somewhere in this universe, there is a dark and a mysterious place called the 'deep biosphere.'
And that somewhere is not in outer space or an extraterrestrial planet. Rather, it's a large and yet little known ecosystem that exists below our feet, deep within the earth's surface.
And it contains a vast and unknown number of undiscovered microbial species, an estimated 15 to 23 billion tons spread over about two billion cubic kilometers.
The...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
18
16
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
27 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
1
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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