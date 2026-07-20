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Ya-Sin
32
36:32
وان كل لما جميع لدينا محضرون ٣٢
وَإِن كُلٌّۭ لَّمَّا جَمِيعٌۭ لَّدَيْنَا مُحْضَرُونَ ٣٢
وَإِن
كُلّٞ
لَّمَّا
جَمِيعٞ
لَّدَيۡنَا
مُحۡضَرُونَ
٣٢
[32] และแต่ละคนในพวกเขาทั้งหมดจะถูกนำมาปรากฏตัวต่อหน้าเรา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Dr Ayesha bint yousaf
ติดตาม
3 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:32
imagine the time when we are gathered and presented to Allah SWT, and we have no own will by ourselves.
3
4
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
18 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 62:9-10, 18:28, 36:31-32, 67:15, 67:24, 1:5-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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