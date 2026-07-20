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Ya-Sin
30
36:30
يا حسرة على العباد ما ياتيهم من رسول الا كانوا به يستهزيون ٣٠
يَـٰحَسْرَةً عَلَى ٱلْعِبَادِ ۚ مَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ٣٠
يَٰحَسۡرَةً
عَلَى
ٱلۡعِبَادِۚ
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
رَّسُولٍ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
٣٠
[30] โอ้ อนิจจาต่อปวงบ่าว ไม่มีรอซูลคนใดมายังพวกเขา เว้นแต่พวกเขาได้เย้ยหยันเขา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:30
Should we feel , and we seek refuge in Allah from it, let down by Allah if we aren’t mocked when trying to remind others of their duty to Allah when Allah mentions not a single messenger is sent except he is ridiculed by his people. So don’t feel bad if you are mocked , you are on the path of the messengers
5
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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