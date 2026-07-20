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Ya-Sin
2
36:2
والقران الحكيم ٢
وَٱلْقُرْءَانِ ٱلْحَكِيمِ ٢
وَٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
٢
[2] ขอสาบานด้วยอัลกุรอานที่มีคำสั่งอันรัดกุม
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
The Truth Seeker
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:2
Being a Muslim, Quran is absolutely my most favorite book in the world. There is not a day that goes by where I don’t read it. It increasingly inspires me to be a better person and no matter how many times I have read it; it never fails to enlighten me.
It’s wondrous to me how unique and diverse the Quran is. It’s random but yet very organized, spontaneous yet amazingly predictable, common but elegantly poetic and most importantly it’s very cle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
34 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
5
Salihu Abba
ติดตาม
35 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
15
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
39 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
1
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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