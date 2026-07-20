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Ya-Sin
10
36:10
وسواء عليهم اانذرتهم ام لم تنذرهم لا يومنون ١٠
وَسَوَآءٌ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ أَمْ لَمْ تُنذِرْهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ١٠
وَسَوَآءٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَأَنذَرۡتَهُمۡ
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
تُنذِرۡهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٠
[10] และมีผลเท่ากันแก่พวกเขา เจ้าจะตักเตือนพวกเขาหรือไม่ตักเตือนพวกเขาก็ตาม พวกเขาก็จะไม่ศรัทธา
ตัฟซีร
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ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
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Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
33 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
3
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
34 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
2
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
34 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
5
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
39 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
1
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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