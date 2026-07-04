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Taha
77
20:77
ولقد اوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي فاضرب لهم طريقا في البحر يبسا لا تخاف دركا ولا تخشى ٧٧
وَلَقَدْ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَسْرِ بِعِبَادِى فَٱضْرِبْ لَهُمْ طَرِيقًۭا فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ يَبَسًۭا لَّا تَخَـٰفُ دَرَكًۭا وَلَا تَخْشَىٰ ٧٧
وَلَقَدۡ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَسۡرِ
بِعِبَادِي
فَٱضۡرِبۡ
لَهُمۡ
طَرِيقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
يَبَسٗا
لَّا
تَخَٰفُ
دَرَكٗا
وَلَا
تَخۡشَىٰ
٧٧
[77] และโดยแน่นอน เราได้วะฮีย แก่มูซาว่า จงเดินทางในเวลากลางคืนพร้อมด้วยปวงบ่าวของข้า แล้วฟาดลงในทะเลให้เป็นทางเดินแห้งแก่พวกเขา เจ้าอย่าได้กลัวว่าจะถูกตามทัน และจ้าอย่าได้กลัวจมน้ำ
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
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คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
ماريا مرزوقي
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 27:10, 20:77, 20:68
I have learned a little bit about some principles in the Arabic Language. One being: زيادة المبنى زيادة في المعنى i.e. increase in construct means increase in meaning . And I recently heard this التلخيص في المبنى تلخيص في المعنى (hopefully the spelling right is right). It is supposed to say, 'summarising the construct leads to narrowing down the meaning, or just saying the essence'. One example is in the story of Musa a.s.
Several times as Mu...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
4
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 26:61-62, 20:77
'Be a warrior, not a worrier'
Reading this quote reminded me of these two ayat:
33
4
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 26:61-63, 20:77
I never thought about this until I read the tafseer today: Not only did God part the Red Sea so that Musa (a) and his people could miraculously pass through a huge body of water - He also made it a dry path, as stated in Surah Taha.
A dry path! Not a muddy path that one would expect from land that was previously covered by water.
Glory be to our Lord - The All Mighty, The Merciful, The Generous! The One who blesses us with miracle upon a mirac...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
27
12
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