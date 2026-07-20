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24
34:24
۞ قل من يرزقكم من السماوات والارض قل الله وانا او اياكم لعلى هدى او في ضلال مبين ٢٤
۞ قُلْ مَن يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَإِنَّآ أَوْ إِيَّاكُمْ لَعَلَىٰ هُدًى أَوْ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٢٤
۞ قُلۡ
مَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَإِنَّآ
أَوۡ
إِيَّاكُمۡ
لَعَلَىٰ
هُدًى
أَوۡ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٢٤
[24] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ใครเป็นผู้ประทานปัจจัยยังชีพแก่พวกท่าน จากชั้นฟ้าทั้งหลายและแผ่นดิน จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ว่าอัลลอฮฺ และแท้จริงไม่เราก็พวกท่านแน่นอน ที่อยู่บนแนวทางที่ถูกต้อง หรืออยู่ในการหลงผิดอย่างชัดแจ้ง
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Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Hisham Abdallah
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 34:24
On humility and healthy debate:
Reading this Ayah and comparing our current status to it always makes me sad:
Even with those who totally reject the faith, we are commanded to show humility in argument.
Even when we are absolutely sure of our position, we are expected to be humble.
Even when we are absolutely certain that the other's argument is utter nonsense, we are ordered to show respect.
I reflect on this verse and compare its guidance to...
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