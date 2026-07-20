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10
34:10
۞ ولقد اتينا داوود منا فضلا يا جبال اوبي معه والطير والنا له الحديد ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا دَاوُۥدَ مِنَّا فَضْلًۭا ۖ يَـٰجِبَالُ أَوِّبِى مَعَهُۥ وَٱلطَّيْرَ ۖ وَأَلَنَّا لَهُ ٱلْحَدِيدَ ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
دَاوُۥدَ
مِنَّا
فَضۡلٗاۖ
يَٰجِبَالُ
أَوِّبِي
مَعَهُۥ
وَٱلطَّيۡرَۖ
وَأَلَنَّا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحَدِيدَ
١٠
[10] และโดยแน่นอน เราได้ให้ความโปรดปรานจากเราแก่ดาวู๊ด โอ้ภูเขาเอ๋ย จงแซ่ซ้องสดุดีพร้อมกับเขาและนกด้วย และเราได้ทำให้เหล็กอ่อนสำหรับเขา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Salihu Abba
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 17:44, 2:26, 2:164, 34:10, 55:29
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
24
5
Basit Minhas
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 38:17, 27:16, 34:10
Today I would like to reflect on Prophet Dawood AS. He had everything from materialistic and wordly point of view. He had wealth, He had power, He had strength, He was the king. Yet he didn't let any of this opulence to turn him away from his Master. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
There are many ahaadith which show that in fact Prophet Dawood AS was one of the most devout worshippers. For example:
Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) said, 'The most be...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
18
8
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
44 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
24
6
Maryam Nazar
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
3
0
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
47
23
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