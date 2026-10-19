A distinctive trait of those whose characters are moulded by the preaching of the prophets, is that they are no longer slaves of their base desires but rise above them. They turn into individuals who always remember God; indeed, the essence of religion is remembrance of God, the organized expression of which is prayer (salat). If the generations that come after the prophets become negligent of God and start following their base desires, they will figure, in the eyes of God, as people who have gone astray. Being affiliated to a prophet shall be of no use to them. They shall receive what they deserve. Of them, only those shall be spared who return to the original religion, and adopt a life of faith and virtuous deeds. Those who strive for the life Hereafter, do not immediately receive the fruits of their labours and sacrifices. For this reason, they may have misgivings that this is a path of pointless endeavour. But this is a mere misunderstanding. The fact is that, just as those who devote their efforts to worldly affairs achieve corresponding results, so also will those who strive for the life of the Hereafter be requited in full measure. Nobody need harbour any doubts about this.