Mentioning Idris Allah complimented Idris for being a truthful Prophet and He mentioned that he raised him to a high station. It has previously been mentioned that in the Sahih it is recorded that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ passed by Idris on the night of the Isra (Night Journey) and he (Idris) was in the fourth heaven. Sufyan reported from Mansur that Mujahid said, وَرَفَعْنَاهُ مَكَاناً عَلِيّاً (And We raised him to a high station.) "This means the fourth heaven." Al-Hasan and others said concer- ning Allah's statement, وَرَفَعْنَاهُ مَكَاناً عَلِيّاً (And We raised him to a high station.) "This means Paradise."