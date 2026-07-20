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Luqman
33
31:33
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم واخشوا يوما لا يجزي والد عن ولده ولا مولود هو جاز عن والده شييا ان وعد الله حق فلا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا ولا يغرنكم بالله الغرور ٣٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ وَٱخْشَوْا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا يَجْزِى وَالِدٌ عَن وَلَدِهِۦ وَلَا مَوْلُودٌ هُوَ جَازٍ عَن وَالِدِهِۦ شَيْـًٔا ۚ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ فَلَا تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَلَا يَغُرَّنَّكُم بِٱللَّهِ ٱلْغَرُورُ ٣٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡاْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
يَجۡزِي
وَالِدٌ
عَن
وَلَدِهِۦ
وَلَا
مَوۡلُودٌ
هُوَ
جَازٍ
عَن
وَالِدِهِۦ
شَيۡـًٔاۚ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
فَلَا
تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَلَا
يَغُرَّنَّكُم
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡغَرُورُ
٣٣
[33] โอ้มนุษย์เอ๋ย พวกเจ้าจงยำเกรงพระเจ้าของพวกเจ้าเถิด และจงกลัววันหนึ่งที่พ่อไม่อาจจะช่วยลูกของเขาได้ และลูกก็ไม่อาจจะช่วยพ่อของเขาได้แต่อย่างใด แท้จริงสัญญาของอัลลอฮฺนั้นเป็นความจริง ดังนั้นอย่าให้การมีชีวิตอยู่ในโลกนี้ล่อลวงพวกเจ้า และอย่าให้หัวหน้าพวกล่อลวง (ชัยตอน) มาหลอกลวงพวกเจ้าเกี่ยวกับอัลลอฮฺเป็นอันขาด
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กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Maryam Nazar
ติดตาม
13 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:33
Most of us follow the warnings related to dunya carefully ....if there is rain forecast we take the precaution to carry an umbrella.If roads are slippery we drive very slowly.And also we warn our dear and near ones as well....
When people warn us about weather, traffic, or illness, we respond immediately. But when Allah, the Most Merciful, warns us for our own salvation and success , we delay, ignore, and become deluded by clinging on to dunya a...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
22
2
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
18 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:33, 67:27-28
{ But when they see it approaching, the faces of those who disbelieve will be distressed, and it will be said, "This is that for which you used to call." } (Qur'an, 67:27)
For today, I want to reflect on a sense of what led to this moment for the disbelievers, so that we can get a sense of what first went wrong.
We're going to go back a little. When it was asked as to what army could aid us against the Most Merciful, it was said that the disbel...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
29
Azeem Iqbal
ติดตาม
19 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:33
The Day is coming when the most powerful bond on earth, the love between a parent and a child, will not be able to transfer even a single moment of accountability. In a culture that places so much hope in connections, status, and the people around us, this ayah cuts through it all with quiet but urgent clarity. Whatever we carry into that Day, we carry alone, so let today be a day we invest in what truly matters. Do not let this life deceive you,...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
3
0
Khaleda Islam
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:33
31:33) People, be mindful of your Lord and fear a Day when a parent will not benefit his child, nor a child benefit his parent. Allah’s promise is true; so make sure this worldly life doesn’t deceive you, and make sure Satan, the main deceiver, doesn’t deceive you about Allah.
** Once upon a time, our parents/parent used to send us gifts and shipments. How thrilled were you when you opened them? It is now our turn to send the truly meaningful gi...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
3
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