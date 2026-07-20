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30
31:30
ذالك بان الله هو الحق وان ما يدعون من دونه الباطل وان الله هو العلي الكبير ٣٠
ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ وَأَنَّ مَا يَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِ ٱلْبَـٰطِلُ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ هُوَ ٱلْعَلِىُّ ٱلْكَبِيرُ ٣٠
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
وَأَنَّ
مَا
يَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِ
ٱلۡبَٰطِلُ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيُّ
ٱلۡكَبِيرُ
٣٠
[30] นั่นเพราะว่าอัลลอฮฺนั้น พระองค์คือผู้ทรงสัจจะ และเพราะว่าสิ่งที่พวกเขาวิงวอนขออื่นจากพระองค์นั้นเป็นเท็จ และเพราะว่าอัลลอฮฺนั้น พระองค์เป็นผู้ทรงสูงส่ง ผู้ทรงยิ่งใหญ่
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:30, 74:2-3, 13:9
What do you think about when you say or hear 'Allahu Akbar'?
Over the years, I've heard some great advice on saying the takbir, Alhamdullilah. I've compiled a list of what I can recall along with some additional reflections:
1) 'Allahu Akbar' does not just mean 'God is Great', it means 'God is Greater' Greater than everything. Greater than anyone, anything, or any problem you may be having.
2) In the salah, when you say 'Allahu Akbar' and ra...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
0
J Yousef
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 13:9, 31:30, 22:62
โพสต์ใน
The 99 Names of Allah
'Kabeer' in regular parlance is used to describe something that is great or big physically. You would say 'Al-baytu kabeer' (the house is big). But when it comes to God, Almighty (exalted is He), as Sheikh Ratib an-Nabulsi states, His greatness is in the fact that He 'is far Exalted above being confined by a certain place, space or volume; but He is All-Great from the perspective of mental conception.' God says in the Qur’an: 'That is because God...
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0
0
J Yousef
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 4:34, 31:30, 42:51, 42:4
โพสต์ใน
The 99 Names of Allah
God's Name Al-`Aliyy is from the root ‘a-l-w (و – ل – ع) which means ‘to be high and exalted’. When we prostrate to Him, we are at our physically lowest point, but we are praising He who is far elevated above everything. We say: 'How Perfect is my Lord, Al-A`lā [the Highest]' The Prophet (pbuh) reminds us that 'My ummah (community) on that day [the Day of Judgment] will surely have bright faces because of sujood […]' (Ahmad) When you know that Go...
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1
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