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Luqman
21
31:21
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم الى عذاب السعير ٢١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ يَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٢١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
يَدۡعُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٢١
[21] และเมื่อได้มีการกล่าวแก่พวกเขาว่า จงปฏิบัติตามสิ่งที่อัลลอฮฺทรงประทานลงมา พวกเขากล่าวว่า แต่เราจะปฏิบัติตามสิ่งที่เราพบบรรพบุรุษของเราปฏิบัติในเรื่องนั้น อะไรกัน ถึงแม้ว่าชัยตอนจะเรียกร้องพวกเขาสู่การลงโทษที่มีไฟลุกโชนอยู่กระนั้นหรือ?
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 40:42, 12:108, 35:6, 16:125, 10:25, 31:21
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
56
25
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
19 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
10
0
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