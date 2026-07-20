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Luqman
13
31:13
واذ قال لقمان لابنه وهو يعظه يا بني لا تشرك بالله ان الشرك لظلم عظيم ١٣
وَإِذْ قَالَ لُقْمَـٰنُ لِٱبْنِهِۦ وَهُوَ يَعِظُهُۥ يَـٰبُنَىَّ لَا تُشْرِكْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلشِّرْكَ لَظُلْمٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١٣
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
لُقۡمَٰنُ
لِٱبۡنِهِۦ
وَهُوَ
يَعِظُهُۥ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
لَا
تُشۡرِكۡ
بِٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلشِّرۡكَ
لَظُلۡمٌ
عَظِيمٞ
١٣
[13] และจงรำลึกเมื่อลุกมานได้กล่าวแก่บุตรของเขา โดยสั่งสอนเขาว่า “โอ้ลูกเอ๋ย เจ้าอย่าได้ตั้งภาคีใด ๆ ต่ออัลลอฮฺ เพราะแท้จริงการตั้งภาคีนั้นเป็นความผิดอย่างมหันต์โดยแน่นอน”
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Suleiman Hani
ติดตาม
20 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:13
Leadership That Starts With Relationship
The Qur’an teaches that guidance is not only correct information, it is also a merciful delivery that reaches the heart. Luqman’s first lesson is tone and closeness, reminding you that leadership at home is built through patience, consistency, and love with boundaries, and that the people closest to you are often the truest mirror of your character.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
0
Munther El-Alami
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
2
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