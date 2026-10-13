Which was revealed in Makkah Surah Hud made the Prophet's Hair turn Gray Abu `Isa At-Tirmidhi recorded from Ibn `Abbas that Abu Bakr said, "O Messenger of Allah, verily your hair has turned gray." The Prophet replied, «شَيَّبَتْنِي هُودٌ وَالْوَاقِعَةُ وَالْمُرْسَلَاتُ وَعَمَّ يَتَسَاءَلُونَ وَإِذَا الشَّمْسُ كُوِّرَت» (Surahs Hud, Al-Waqi`ah, Al-Mursalat, `Amma Yatasa'lun An-Naba' and Idhash-Shamsu Kuwwirat At-Takwir have turned my hair gray.) In another narration he said, «هُودٌ وَأَخَوَاتُهَا» (Surah Hud and its sisters...) بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The Qur'an and its Call to (worship) Allah Alone A discussion concerning the letters of the alphabet (which appear at the beginning of some chapters of the Qur'an) has already preceded at the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah. That discussion is sufficient without any need for repetition here. Concerning Allah's statement, أُحْكِمَتْ ءايَتُهُ ثُمَّ فُصِّلَتْ (The Ayat whereof are perfect and then explained in detail) This means perfect in its wording, detailed in its meaning. Thus, it is complete in its form and its meaning. This interpretation was reported from Mujahid and Qatadah, and Ibn Jarir At-Tabari preferred it. Concerning the meaning of Allah's statement, مِن لَّدُنْ حَكِيمٍ خَبِيرٍ (from One (Allah), Who is All-Wise, Well-Acquainted.) This means that it (the Qur'an) is from Allah, Who is Most Wise in His statements and His Laws, and Most Aware of the final outcome of matters. أَلاَّ تَعْبُدُواْ إِلاَّ اللَّهَ ((Saying) worship none but Allah.) This means that this Qur'an descended, perfect and detailed, with the purpose of Allah's worship alone, without any partners. This is similar to the statement of Allah, the Exalted, وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا مِن قَبْلِكَ مِن رَّسُولٍ إِلاَّ نُوحِى إِلَيْهِ أَنَّهُ لا إِلَهَ إِلاَّ أَنَاْ فَاعْبُدُونِ (And We did not send any Messenger before you but We revealed to him (saying): There is no God but I, so worship Me.) 21:25 It is similar to Allah's statement, وَلَقَدْ بَعَثْنَا فِى كُلِّ أُمَّةٍ رَّسُولاً أَنِ اعْبُدُواْ اللَّهَ وَاجْتَنِبُواْ الْطَّغُوتَ (And verily, We have sent among every Ummah a Messenger (proclaiming): `Worship Allah (Alone), and avoid Taghut (calling false deities.)')16:36 In reference to Allah's statement, إِنَّنِى لَكُمْ مِّنْهُ نَذِيرٌ وَبَشِيرٌ (Verily, I am unto you from Him a warner and a bringer of glad tidings.) This means, "Verily, I am unto you a warner of the punishment if you oppose Him (Allah), and a bringer of the good news of reward if you obey Him." This meaning has been recorded in the authentic Hadith which states that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ ascended mount As-Safa and called out to his near relatives of the Quraysh tribe. When they gathered around him, he said, «يَا مَعْشَرَ قُرَيْشٍ أَرَأَيْتُمْ لَوْ أَخْبَرْتُكُمْ أَنَّ خَيْلًا تُصَبِّحُكُمْ أَلَسْتُمْ مُصَدِّقِيَّ؟» (O people of Quraysh, if I informed you that a cavalry was going to attack you in the morning, would you not believe me) They replied, "We have not found you to be a liar." He said, «فَإِنِّي نَذِيرٌ لَكُمْ بَيْنَ يَدَي عَذَابٍ شَدِيد» (Verily I am a warner unto you before a severe punishment.) Concerning His statement, وَأَنِ اسْتَغْفِرُواْ رَبَّكُمْ ثُمَّ تُوبُواْ إِلَيْهِ يُمَتِّعْكُمْ مَّتَاعًا حَسَنًا إِلَى أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى وَيُؤْتِ كُلَّ ذِي فَضْلٍ فَضْلَهُ (And (commanding you): `Seek the forgiveness of your Lord, and turn to Him in repentance, that He may grant you good enjoyment, for a term appointed, and bestow His abounding grace to every owner of grace.) This means, "I am commanding you to seek forgiveness from previous sins and to turn to Allah from future sins, and thereafter you abide by that." يُمَتِّعْكُمْ مَّتَاعًا حَسَنًا (that He may grant you good enjoyment,) This is in reference to this worldly life. إِلَى أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى وَيُؤْتِ كُلَّ ذِي فَضْلٍ فَضْلَهُ (for a term appointed, and bestow His abounding grace to every owner of grace.) This refers to the Hereafter, according to Qatadah. "This is like the statement of Allah, مَنْ عَمِلَ صَلِحاً مِّن ذَكَرٍ أَوْ أُنْثَى وَهُوَ مُؤْمِنٌ فَلَنُحْيِيَنَّهُ حَيَوةً طَيِّبَةً (Whoever works righteousness -- whether male or female -- while a true believer, verily to him We will give a good life.)16:97 Concerning Allah's statement, وَإِن تَوَلَّوْاْ فَإِنِّي أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ كَبِيرٍ (But if you turn away, then I fear for you the torment of a Great Day.) This is a severe threat for whoever turns away from the commandments of Allah, the Exalted, and rejects His Messengers. Verily, the punishment will afflict such a person on the Day of Resurrection and there will be no escape from it. إِلَى الله مَرْجِعُكُمْ (To Allah is your return,) This is means your return on the Day of Judgement. وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَىْءٍ قَدِيرٌ (and He is able to do all things.) This means that He is capable of doing whatever He wishes, whether it be goodness towards His Awliya' (friends and allies), or vengeance upon His enemies. This also includes His ability to repeat the creation of His creatures on the Day of Resurrection. This section encourages fear, just as the previous section encourages hope.