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Fatir
33
35:33
جنات عدن يدخلونها يحلون فيها من اساور من ذهب ولولوا ولباسهم فيها حرير ٣٣
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ يَدْخُلُونَهَا يُحَلَّوْنَ فِيهَا مِنْ أَسَاوِرَ مِن ذَهَبٍۢ وَلُؤْلُؤًۭا ۖ وَلِبَاسُهُمْ فِيهَا حَرِيرٌۭ ٣٣
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
يَدۡخُلُونَهَا
يُحَلَّوۡنَ
فِيهَا
مِنۡ
أَسَاوِرَ
مِن
ذَهَبٖ
وَلُؤۡلُؤٗاۖ
وَلِبَاسُهُمۡ
فِيهَا
حَرِيرٞ
٣٣
[33] สวนสวรรค์หลากหลายเป็นที่พำนักอันสถาพร พวกเขาจะเข้าไปอยู่ในนั้น ในสวนสวรรค์พวกเขาจะได้ประดับด้วยกำไลทองและไข่มุก และอาภรณ์ของพวกเขาในนั้นคือผ้าไหม
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
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ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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