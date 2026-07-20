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Fatir
28
35:28
ومن الناس والدواب والانعام مختلف الوانه كذالك انما يخشى الله من عباده العلماء ان الله عزيز غفور ٢٨
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ وَٱلدَّوَآبِّ وَٱلْأَنْعَـٰمِ مُخْتَلِفٌ أَلْوَٰنُهُۥ كَذَٰلِكَ ۗ إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى ٱللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ ٱلْعُلَمَـٰٓؤُا۟ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ غَفُورٌ ٢٨
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَٱلدَّوَآبِّ
وَٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمِ
مُخۡتَلِفٌ
أَلۡوَٰنُهُۥ
كَذَٰلِكَۗ
إِنَّمَا
يَخۡشَى
ٱللَّهَ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلۡعُلَمَٰٓؤُاْۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
غَفُورٌ
٢٨
[28] และในหมู่มนุษย์ และสัตว์ และปศุสัตว์ ก็มีหลากหลายสีเช่นเดียวกัน แท้จริง บรรดาผู้ที่มีความรู้จากปวงบ่าวของพระองค์เท่านั้นที่เกรงกลัวอัลลอฮฺ แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺ นั้นเป็นผู้ทรงอำนาจ ผู้ทรงอภัยเสมอ
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Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
R. Ebied
ติดตาม
3 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 58:11, 35:28, 39:9, 2:164
Alhamdullilah for a faith that places such high value on seeking education, continuous learning, and scholarly efforts and work.
If you have been studying for years, whether in under-graduate and graduate school at a college or university, or under scholars and teachers in the community, to specialize in your field, with the intention of drawing closer to God and making a positive difference, then in sha Allah know that your efforts, long hours,...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
30
1
Umar Shariff
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:28
For a long, I thought knowledge is attained by reading, listening to lectures & memorizing them as much
Then I have learnt such knowledge stays as information on your head
True knowledge is the one that enters into your heart, becomes a light, guides you & causes fear of Allah.
Like Allah ﷻ said:
إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى ٱللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ ٱلْعُلَمَـٰٓؤُا۟
Only those fear Allah, from among His servants, who have knowledge (Qur'aan 35:28)
...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
10
1
Kamal Yassin
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:28
In a beautiful hadeeth, the prophet (pbuh) compared the advantage of the scholar over the worshipper to light of the moon compared to all the other planets and that the scholars are the heirs and successors of the prophets. Allah (Subhanah) states in this verse that it is only the people of knowledge who truly fear him. This is relevant to our lives today where people are being tested and we've seen many fall. Two things to note here: knowledge '...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
4
Amer Abbas
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 27:15, 20:114, 55:1-4, 96:3-4, 58:11, 39:9, 96:1, 35:28
โพสต์ใน
The Muslim Speaker Toolkit
Enlightened Intellect
Intellect and enlightment are hallmarks of the Muslim. We have an obligation to develop and grow our minds. Our entire civilization is based on knowledge.
Learn more by getting the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Muslim-Speaker-Toolkit-Compiled-References/dp/198159647X
#EnlightenedIntellect
#CharacteristicOfTheCompleteMuslim
#TheMuslimSpeakerToolkit
9
2
Rehma Khan
ติดตาม
30 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
Imagine walking into your home one day and finding it completely decorated with flowers of different kinds. Every corner, every table, every window, carefully arranged just to show you how much your family loves and cares for you. Wouldn’t you feel seen, loved, and valued?
Similarly, Allah SWT reminds us in this ayah to look around at the flowers of different colors and shapes, the mountains with stripes of white, red, and black, the sunsets (sk...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
51 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
In these verses Allah invites you to explore His miraculous sign, one which is presented in the spectacle of rainfall giving bloom to fruits of different colours. This diversity which presents itself in the agricultural landscape, doesn't just end there, the mountains are also included in this verse illustrating the various shades of white, red and raven black. This fascinaing diversity as intentionally designed by Allah continues to extend to pe...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
8
Khaleda Begum
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
Allah links colours with awe of Him. So far I understand this idea is, colours in nature can lead us to His awe.
But, why we don’t always feel the awe, although we are living in a world full of colours?
The ayah answers this question; the servant of Allah who has real knowledge can be in His awe.
Newton demonstrated that colour is a quality of light. And Quran demonstrates 'knowledge' as 'light'.
The truly beneficial knowledge enlightened the h...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
0
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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4
1
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