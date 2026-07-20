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Fatir
27
35:27
الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ثمرات مختلفا الوانها ومن الجبال جدد بيض وحمر مختلف الوانها وغرابيب سود ٢٧
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِۦ ثَمَرَٰتٍۢ مُّخْتَلِفًا أَلْوَٰنُهَا ۚ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِبَالِ جُدَدٌۢ بِيضٌۭ وَحُمْرٌۭ مُّخْتَلِفٌ أَلْوَٰنُهَا وَغَرَابِيبُ سُودٌۭ ٢٧
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦ
ثَمَرَٰتٖ
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهَاۚ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
جُدَدُۢ
بِيضٞ
وَحُمۡرٞ
مُّخۡتَلِفٌ
أَلۡوَٰنُهَا
وَغَرَابِيبُ
سُودٞ
٢٧
[27] เจ้ามิได้พิจารณาดอกหรือว่า แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺนั้นทรงให้น้ำหลั่งลงมาจากฟากฟ้า แล้วเราได้ให้พืชผลงอกเงยออกมาด้วยมัน (จากน้ำ) สีสันของมันแตกต่างกันไป และในหมู่ภูเขาทั้งหลายมีชนิดต่าง ๆ ขาวและแดง หลากหลายสี และสีดำสนิท
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
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หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Muniba Ansari
ติดตาม
42 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27
While I was on a long drive, I kept looking at the mountains and trying to recall any ayat that mention them. At first I remembered the verse in Surah Al-Hashr about how if the Qur’an was revealed on a mountain, it would crumble out of khashya (fear) of Allah.
Then another ayah came to mind : Surah Fatir, Ayah 27, where Allah mentions the different colours of the mountains.
As I looked around, I noticed how the mountains around me seemed to ref...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
10
2
Rehma Khan
ติดตาม
30 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
Imagine walking into your home one day and finding it completely decorated with flowers of different kinds. Every corner, every table, every window, carefully arranged just to show you how much your family loves and cares for you. Wouldn’t you feel seen, loved, and valued?
Similarly, Allah SWT reminds us in this ayah to look around at the flowers of different colors and shapes, the mountains with stripes of white, red, and black, the sunsets (sk...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
51 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
In these verses Allah invites you to explore His miraculous sign, one which is presented in the spectacle of rainfall giving bloom to fruits of different colours. This diversity which presents itself in the agricultural landscape, doesn't just end there, the mountains are also included in this verse illustrating the various shades of white, red and raven black. This fascinaing diversity as intentionally designed by Allah continues to extend to pe...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
8
Khaleda Begum
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:27-28
Allah links colours with awe of Him. So far I understand this idea is, colours in nature can lead us to His awe.
But, why we don’t always feel the awe, although we are living in a world full of colours?
The ayah answers this question; the servant of Allah who has real knowledge can be in His awe.
Newton demonstrated that colour is a quality of light. And Quran demonstrates 'knowledge' as 'light'.
The truly beneficial knowledge enlightened the h...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
0
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