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Fatir
15
35:15
۞ يا ايها الناس انتم الفقراء الى الله والله هو الغني الحميد ١٥
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ أَنتُمُ ٱلْفُقَرَآءُ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ هُوَ ٱلْغَنِىُّ ٱلْحَمِيدُ ١٥
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
أَنتُمُ
ٱلۡفُقَرَآءُ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَنِيُّ
ٱلۡحَمِيدُ
١٥
[15] โอ้มนุษย์เอ๋ย ! พวกเจ้าเป็นผู้ขัดสนต้องการพึ่งอัลลอฮฺ แต่อัลลอฮฺนั้น พระองค์ทรงมั่งมีอย่างล้นเหลือ ผู้ทรงได้รับการสรรเสริญ
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ชั้นต่างๆ
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Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Ali Ali
ติดตาม
11 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:15
Bismillah
Yesterday, I came across a reminder from Ali Hammuda about how Allah swt does whatever He wills — and how we, as His servants, are not in a position to question His decree.
But today, that reminder felt more real than ever.
I’ve been dealing with some allergies lately, and it continued into today. Nothing major in appearance, but enough to notice it with every swallow — enough to make me aware of a great blessing I usually take for g...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
15
2
Walid Manzar
ติดตาม
34 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:15
This is a beautiful reminder where Allah(SWT), tells us clearly that it does not affect him even a bit if we choose not to submit to him. He is the only one who needs no one, but all His creation is in desperate need of Him. We see that there are those who have a lot of material wealth, but are still feeling miserable because their materialistic needs cannot replace their need of Allah(SWT). The creation has needs and our most important need is t...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
2
Maryam Nazar
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:15
What must be beating in everyones heart during these blessed hours....
Every muslim brothers and sisters are striving in their own way for the pleasure of Allah.Everyone will be engaged in ibadah like making lots of supplications,reciting quran,dhikrs,fasting,charity,prayers etc.
Everyone inspite of the difference in races,colors,creed,language,making all these ibadahs to Allah SWT in submission and admitting that,we are ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
0
Sajid Bhutta
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:15
I’ve been thinking about manhood lately , what does it truly mean to be a man?
No doubt the greatest men to step foot on the earth were the Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم and His father Ibraheem عليه السلام
And then often times when I think of الرجال
Omar رضي الله عنه comes to my mind often times paired with this dua and verse
اللهم اني اسئلك الهدى و التقى و العفاف و الغنى
The four characteristics in this dua are the fundamentals th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
19
5
Sajid Bhutta
ติดตาม
7 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:15
โพสต์ใน
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Often times we understand this verse only in the context of wealth, which is true.
We are truly needy, and Allah is truly self sufficient.
But for me it makes me think how Allah gives us many opportunities to do good throughout the day. If we don't take advantage of them , then we are truly at lost.
1) if I am not good to my parents , my siblings will be better and they will get the reward of being good to their parents. I need the reward o...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
0
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