Commentary Explanation of some difficult words أَتَبْنُونَ بِكُلِّ رِيعٍ آيَةً تَعْبَثُونَ ﴿128﴾ وَتَتَّخِذُونَ مَصَانِعَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَخْلُدُونَ ﴿129﴾ Do you erect on every height a sign having no sound purpose, [ 128] and take the objects of architecture as if you are going to live forever, (26:128-129) Ibn Jarir (رح) has related from Mujahid (رح) that the passage between two hills is called Ri (ریع). But Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ and majority have taken the meaning of Ri (ریع) as a high place, and its derivative is ri`-un-na bat' (ریع البنات), which means growing and climbing vegetation. Literal meaning of 'Ayah (آیۃ) is symbol or sign, but here it means a high palace. تَعْبَثُونَ is derived from ` abath (عَبَث), which is something of no value and benefit neither in reality nor by implication. So, the meaning of the verse is that they used to make very high palaces of no benefit and which they did not need. It was just to fulfill their ego and pride. masani' (مَصَانِع) is the plural of Masna` (مَصنَع). Sayyidna Qatadah has taken masani' (مَصَانِع) for the water tank, whereas Hadrat Mujahid (رح) take it to mean strong palace. لَعَلَّكُمْ تَخْلُدُونَ (as if you are going to live forever) Imam al-Bukhari (رح) has commented in Sahih al-Bukhari that the word la'alla (لَعَلَّ ) in the verse, is used as a word of simile, and that Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ has translated it as کانَكُمْ تَخْلُدُونَ that is ` as if you are..'. (Ruh al-Ma’ ani) Construction of buildings without any need is contemptible This verse indicates that the construction of houses and buildings without need is a condemnable act. The hadith quoted by Imam Tirmidhi (رح) on the authority of Sayyidna Anas ؓ conveys exactly the same message: النفقۃ کلھا فی سبیل اللہ إلّا البناء فلا خیر فیہ (All spendings are in Allah's way, except construction, which has no merit). It means that the building which is constructed in excess of requirement has no benefit or virtue. Another narration of Sayyidna Anas ؓ also confirms this: اِن کُلّ بناء وبال علی صاحبہ إلّا – مَالا ، إلّا مالا، یعنی اِلَّا مالا بدّ منہ - ` Every building is a tribulation for the builder, except that which is necessary, because it is not a nuisance'. It is commented in Ruh al-Ma’ ani that without genuine requirement construction of tall buildings is contemptible and condemned under the Sharl'ah of the Holy Prophet ﷺ .