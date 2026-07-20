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As-Sajdah
6
32:6
ذالك عالم الغيب والشهادة العزيز الرحيم ٦
ذَٰلِكَ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٦
ذَٰلِكَ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٦
[6] นั่นคือพระผู้ทรงรอบรู้สิ่งเร้นลับ และเปิดเผย เป็นผู้ทรงอำนาจ ผู้ทรงเมตตาเสมอ
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
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กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Maha Ezzeddine
ติดตาม
7 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
ซูเราะห์ 26 และ อายะห์ 32:6
โพสต์ใน
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
20
2
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