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As-Sajdah
22
32:22
ومن اظلم ممن ذكر بايات ربه ثم اعرض عنها انا من المجرمين منتقمون ٢٢
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن ذُكِّرَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦ ثُمَّ أَعْرَضَ عَنْهَآ ۚ إِنَّا مِنَ ٱلْمُجْرِمِينَ مُنتَقِمُونَ ٢٢
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
ذُكِّرَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِۦ
ثُمَّ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهَآۚ
إِنَّا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
مُنتَقِمُونَ
٢٢
[22] และผู้ใดเล่าจะอธรรมยิ่งไปกว่าผู้ถูกเตือนให้รำลึกถึงอายาตทั้งหลายของพระเจ้าของเขา แล้วเขาก็ผินหลังให้กับอายาตเหล่านั้น แท้จริงเราเป็นผู้จองเวรบรรดาผู้กระทำผิด
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Koyas Miah
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:22
It’s easy when reading an ayah like this to automatically think that, because it’s primarily applying to disbelievers / rejectors, it is therefore a warning to ‘others’.
But when I read the opening question – 'Who is more wrong than…' – that suggests to me that there are levels of being wrong. And whilst as Muslims we are, by Allah’s Mercy, protected from being amongst those that reject the revelation, are there other levels of rejection that w...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
1
Maha Ezzeddine
ติดตาม
7 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:22, 4:115, 43:36, 20:122-126
โพสต์ใน
Muslim American Society
The verses that talk about those who turn away from guidance, after they were given warnings and clear signs, are terrifying. May Allah protect us from turning away from guidance and clear instructions from Allah.
-they will be abandoned to their choice
-they will live a constricted, miserable life
-they will be assigned a devil as a close companion to draw them deeper into loss
-they will be blind and neglected on the Day of Judgment
(summariz...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
0
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