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As-Sajdah
15
32:15
انما يومن باياتنا الذين اذا ذكروا بها خروا سجدا وسبحوا بحمد ربهم وهم لا يستكبرون ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا يُؤْمِنُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَا ذُكِّرُوا۟ بِهَا خَرُّوا۟ سُجَّدًۭا وَسَبَّحُوا۟ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّهِمْ وَهُمْ لَا يَسْتَكْبِرُونَ ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
إِذَا
ذُكِّرُواْ
بِهَا
خَرُّواْۤ
سُجَّدٗاۤ
وَسَبَّحُواْ
بِحَمۡدِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَسۡتَكۡبِرُونَ ۩
١٥
[15] แท้จริงบรรดาผู้ศรัทธาต่ออายาตทั้งหลายของเราเท่านั้น ที่เมื่อพวกเขาถูกเตือนให้รำลึกถึงอายาต พวกเขา (ก็จะ) ก้มลงสุญูด และสดุดีสรรเสริญแด่พระจ้าของพวกเขา โดยที่พวกเขาไม่หยิ่งผยอง
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
R. Ebied
ติดตาม
3 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:15-17
How would you feel if a loved one told you they have the best surprise that will be a source of absolute joy for you that you could never imagine ?
Now imagine when Allah, and to Him belongs the Greater Example, tells us in the Quran 'No soul can image what delights are kept in store for them as a reward for what they used to do'.
In a Quran class today alhamdullilah, our teacher, may Allah bless her, shared the five qualities that can make on...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
34
4
Maryam Nazar
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
3
Salah Sheikh
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:15-16
This is why this deen is so beautiful and so perfect. It has the perfect balance of hope and fear. We don't arrogantly believe that we are guaranteed Jannah like some other religions. Nor do we believe that anyone has to die for us to be saved. What incentive would there be to live a good life then?
We turn to Allah in hope and in fear – never allowing our hope to delude us nor allowing our fear to cause us to despair.
7
4
Maha Ezzeddine
ติดตาม
7 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:15-16
โพสต์ใน
Muslim American Society
We might wonder sometimes if we have true faith, what true faith looks and feels like.
So Allah (swt) in His amazing book gives us this description that is so sensitive , responsive and tangible. The description includes the full range of motions, feelings, expressions, character traits and outward actions that the believers are engaged in, in essentially a single moment of time, so we can piece together what Iman should look and feel like, and ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
1
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