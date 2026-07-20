ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
11
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
[11] จงกล่าวเถิดมุฮัมมัด มะลักผู้ปลิดชีวิต ผู้ได้รับมอบหมายเกี่ยวกับพวกท่าน จะปลิดชีวิตของพวกท่าน แล้วพวกท่านจะถูกนำกลับไปยังพระเจ้าของพวกท่าน
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Amer Abbas
ติดตาม
7 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 32:10-14
โพสต์ใน
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
3
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
อายะห์ก่อนหน้า
อายะห์ต่อไป